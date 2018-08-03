Friday on the Farm with Land Locked Hops
Fri, 08/03/2018 - 12:03pm | bzigterman
Each week, ag reporter Ben Zigterman checks out what's going on in the farming community. This week, he interviewed Nick Reutter and Ross Sorensen, the owners of Land Locked Hops in Loda, about their "small hopyard in the middle of nowhere."
Videographer/Producer:
Ben Zigterman
Loading Video...
-
-
-
7/27/2018
-
7/20/2018
-
7/13/2018
-
6/29/2018
-
6/22/2018
-
6/15/2018
-
6/8/2018
-
-
5/25/2018
-
5/18/2018
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.