Friday on the Farm with Land Locked Hops
Fri, 08/03/2018 - 12:03pm | bzigterman

Each week, ag reporter Ben Zigterman checks out what's going on in the farming community. This week, he interviewed Nick Reutter and Ross Sorensen, the owners of Land Locked Hops in Loda, about their "small hopyard in the middle of nowhere."

Videographer/Producer: 
Ben Zigterman
