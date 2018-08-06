Cubbie Conversation, August 6, 2018
Mon, 08/06/2018 - 12:00pm | Mike Goebel
The Cubs are still maintaining their one-game lead on the Brewers, who are in it to win it, says resident Cubs fan J.J. Lockwood. But with Javier Baez, Anthony Rizzo and Cole Hamels picking it up, the North Siders should be tough to pass up.
Videographer/Producer:
The News-Gazette
