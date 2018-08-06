Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Cubbie Conversation, August 6, 2018
Cubbie Conversation, August 6, 2018

Mon, 08/06/2018 - 12:00pm | Mike Goebel

The Cubs are still maintaining their one-game lead on the Brewers, who are in it to win it, says resident Cubs fan J.J. Lockwood. But with Javier Baez, Anthony Rizzo and Cole Hamels picking it up, the North Siders should be tough to pass up.

