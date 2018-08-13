Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Monday, August 13, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Breaking News Illinois Courts Commission reprimands Steigmann

Crime Stoppers: Shots fired near Centennial
| Subscribe

Crime Stoppers: Shots fired near Centennial

Mon, 08/13/2018 - 10:53am | Anthony Zilis

Champaign County Crime Stoppers are seeking assistance regarding shots fired at the 600 block of Crescent Dr. in Champaign on Aug. 6th near Centennial High School. 

Champaign County Crime Stoppers  asks for tips via 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or through a free app for smart phones called P3 Tips

Videographer/Producer: 
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
Sections (2):News, Local