Crime Stoppers: Shots fired near Centennial
Mon, 08/13/2018 - 10:53am | Anthony Zilis
Champaign County Crime Stoppers are seeking assistance regarding shots fired at the 600 block of Crescent Dr. in Champaign on Aug. 6th near Centennial High School.
Champaign County Crime Stoppers asks for tips via 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or through a free app for smart phones called P3 Tips
Videographer/Producer:
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
