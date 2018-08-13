Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Cubbie Conversation, August 13, 2018
Cubbie Conversation, August 13, 2018

Mon, 08/13/2018

J.J. Lockwood is still fired up after Sunday night's walkoff victory, which sent our resident Cubbie fan and all of Wrigley Field into a tizzy. It's a big week for the North Siders, who have two games against the second-place Brewers and a series at Pittsburgh on tap this week.

The News-Gazette
