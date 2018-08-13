Cubbie Conversation, August 13, 2018
Mon, 08/13/2018 - 4:12pm | Mike Goebel
J.J. Lockwood is still fired up after Sunday night's walkoff victory, which sent our resident Cubbie fan and all of Wrigley Field into a tizzy. It's a big week for the North Siders, who have two games against the second-place Brewers and a series at Pittsburgh on tap this week.
Videographer/Producer:
The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
-
-
8/13/2018
-
8/6/2018
-
7/23/2018
-
7/16/2018
-
7/9/2018
-
7/2/2018
-
6/25/2018
-
6/18/2018
-
6/11/2018
-
6/4/2018
-
5/28/2018
-
