Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Friday, August 17, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Friday on the Farm with Andy Brantner
| Subscribe

Friday on the Farm with Andy Brantner

Fri, 08/17/2018 - 12:00pm | bzigterman

Each week, ag reporter Ben Zigterman checks out what's going on in the farming community. This week, he interviewed Andy Brantner, a district conservationist with the USDA, who talked about soil and why it's important to protect.

Videographer/Producer: 
Ben Zigterman
Loading Video...