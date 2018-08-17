Friday on the Farm with Andy Brantner
Fri, 08/17/2018 - 12:00pm | bzigterman
Each week, ag reporter Ben Zigterman checks out what's going on in the farming community. This week, he interviewed Andy Brantner, a district conservationist with the USDA, who talked about soil and why it's important to protect.
Videographer/Producer:
Ben Zigterman
