Still room for growth for Illini offense
Sun, 08/19/2018 - 10:23am | Scott Richey
Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith breaks down his offense through two weeks of training camp and after Saturday's scrimmage at Memorial Stadium, while also discussing what AJ Bush has continued to bring at quarterback.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
8/19/2018
8/19/2018
8/18/2018
8/14/2018
