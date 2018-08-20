Crime Stoppers: Circle K armed robbery in Champaign
Mon, 08/20/2018 - 11:26am | Anthony Zilis
Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance regarding an armed robbery at Circle K at 1713 John St. in Champaign.
Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free 'P3 Tips' mobile app. Tipsters are always completely anonymous; all tips submitted are electronically stripped of any identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service, not law enforcement. Cash rewards of up to $1,000 are paid for information leading to an arrest.
Videographer/Producer:
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
-
-
-
-
-
7/30/2018
-
7/23/2018
-
6/25/2018
-
6/18/2018
-
6/11/2018
-
-
-
5/21/2018
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.