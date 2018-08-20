Crime Stoppers: Circle K armed robbery in Champaign

Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance regarding an armed robbery at Circle K at 1713 John St. in Champaign.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free 'P3 Tips' mobile app. Tipsters are always completely anonymous; all tips submitted are electronically stripped of any identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service, not law enforcement. Cash rewards of up to $1,000 are paid for information leading to an arrest.

Videographer/Producer: Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette