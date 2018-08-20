Cubbie Conversation, Aug. 20, 2018
Mon, 08/20/2018 - 12:19pm | Jim Rossow
The Cardinals are closing fast, the offense is asleep at the wheel and Yu Darvish is still in pain. But don't fret just yet, Cubs expert J.J. Lockwood says. He heads outdoors to preach patience. 'We still have the biggest lead of any NL team division-wise and the best record in the NL.'
