Illinois ready for Week 1
Mon, 08/20/2018 - 1:18pm | Scott Richey
Illinois sophomore offensive lineman Vederian Lowe discusses the team's early preparation for Kent State and how the offense is faring, while redshirt sophomore linebacker Jake Hansen breaks down his comeback from last season's torn ACL.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
