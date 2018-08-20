Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Monday, August 20, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Breaking News UPDATED: Charges filed in 2017 murder of Gus Edwards

Illinois ready for Week 1
| Subscribe

Illinois ready for Week 1

Mon, 08/20/2018 - 1:18pm | Scott Richey

Illinois sophomore offensive lineman Vederian Lowe discusses the team's early preparation for Kent State and how the offense is faring, while redshirt sophomore linebacker Jake Hansen breaks down his comeback from last season's torn ACL. 

Videographer/Producer: 
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...