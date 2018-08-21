Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Illini putting in extra work ahead of opener
Tue, 08/21/2018 - 12:59pm | Scott Richey

Illinois junior safety Stanley Green discusses his prep for the Sept. 1 opener against Kent State (extra film review), while redshirt sophomore tight end Griffin Palmer breaks down his work in training camp (extra reps after practice).

Videographer/Producer: 
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
