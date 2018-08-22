Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Illinois defense making strides in camp
Illinois defense making strides in camp

Wed, 08/22/2018 - 1:35pm | Scott Richey

Illinois linebacker Dele Harding highlights the growth in the Illini defense and how takeaways are still a major focus, while defensive tackle Tymir Oliver breaks down the defensive line, leading a young group and the ideal outcome against Kent State.

Videographer/Producer: 
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
