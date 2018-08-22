Training camp a balancing act
Wed, 08/22/2018 - 12:33pm | Scott Richey
Illinois coach Lovie Smith discusses how he balances getting players practice reps and making sure they stay healthy, when preparation turns fully toward Kent State and working more with the Illini cornerbacks.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
