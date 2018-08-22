Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Wednesday, August 22, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Training camp a balancing act
| Subscribe

Training camp a balancing act

Wed, 08/22/2018 - 12:33pm | Scott Richey

Illinois coach Lovie Smith discusses how he balances getting players practice reps and making sure they stay healthy, when preparation turns fully toward Kent State and working more with the Illini cornerbacks.

Videographer/Producer: 
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...