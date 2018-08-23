Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Illini thriving in new roles
Thu, 08/23/2018 - 12:19pm | Scott Richey

Illinois redshirt junior breaks down his move from linebacker to wide receiver, while sophomore Michael Marchese discusses getting more opportunity at safety after playing on special teams as a true freshman in 2017.

Videographer/Producer: 
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
