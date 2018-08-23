Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Training camp winding down
Thu, 08/23/2018 - 12:12pm | Scott Richey

Illinois coach Lovie Smith discusses his team as the Illini approach the end of their third week of training camp and how the players are ready for game week and the season opener against Kent State.

Videographer/Producer: 
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
