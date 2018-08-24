Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Friday, August 24, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Breaking News Fatal shooting outside Champaign club under investigation

Friday on the Farm with Steve Stierwalt
| Subscribe

Friday on the Farm with Steve Stierwalt

Fri, 08/24/2018 - 12:56pm | bzigterman

Each week, ag reporter Ben Zigterman checks in with a local farmer. This week he interviewed Steve Stierwalt, who farms near Sadorus, about the Saving Tomorrow's Agriculture Resources program to encourage sustainable farming methods.

Videographer/Producer: 
Ben Zigterman
Loading Video...