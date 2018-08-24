Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Tempo key for Illinois offense
Fri, 08/24/2018 - 1:01pm | Scott Richey

Illinois senior wide receiver Sam Mays breaks down the Illini offense after three weeks of training camp — it's all about tempo — while sophomore defensive end Isaiah Gay discusses the Illini defense putting more emphasis on stopping the run.

