Tempo key for Illinois offense
Fri, 08/24/2018 - 1:01pm | Scott Richey
Illinois senior wide receiver Sam Mays breaks down the Illini offense after three weeks of training camp — it's all about tempo — while sophomore defensive end Isaiah Gay discusses the Illini defense putting more emphasis on stopping the run.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
