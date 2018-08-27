Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Cubbie Conversation, August 27, 2018
Cubbie Conversation, August 27, 2018

Mon, 08/27/2018 - 12:01pm | Mike Goebel

The Cubs got back on track in a big way, sweeping the Reds this weekend and hold a four-game lead on the Cardinals. With David Bote on fire and Kris Bryant starting a rehab assignment, the North Siders are heating up, says J.J. Lockwood, who's no fan of salsa.

The News-Gazette
