Illini defense ready for uptempo offenses
Mon, 08/27/2018 - 5:30pm | Scott Richey
Illinois defensive coordinator breaks down why practicing against Rod Smith's offense has helped his defense, the growth he's seen — and still wants to see — from that group and what the Illini might see Saturday against Kent State.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
