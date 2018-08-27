Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Monday, August 27, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Illini defense ready for uptempo offenses
| Subscribe

Illini defense ready for uptempo offenses

Mon, 08/27/2018 - 5:30pm | Scott Richey

Illinois defensive coordinator breaks down why practicing against Rod Smith's offense has helped his defense, the growth he's seen — and still wants to see — from that group and what the Illini might see Saturday against Kent State.

Videographer/Producer: 
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...