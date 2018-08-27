Illinois hits game week making moves
Mon, 08/27/2018 - 4:00pm | Scott Richey
Illinois coach Lovie Smith discusses the end of training camp and the start of Week 1 preparation, AJ Bush as quarterback, how redshirts might be used, Kievan Myers still not on campus and promoting Miles Smith to full-time assistant coach during his weekly pregame press conference.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
-
-
-
8/27/2018
-
8/24/2018
-
8/23/2018
-
8/23/2018
-
8/22/2018
-
8/22/2018
-
8/21/2018
-
-
8/20/2018
-
8/20/2018
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.