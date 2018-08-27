Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Illinois hits game week making moves
Illinois hits game week making moves

Mon, 08/27/2018 - 4:00pm | Scott Richey

Illinois coach Lovie Smith discusses the end of training camp and the start of Week 1 preparation, AJ Bush as quarterback, how redshirts might be used, Kievan Myers still not on campus and promoting Miles Smith to full-time assistant coach during his weekly pregame press conference.

Videographer/Producer: 
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
