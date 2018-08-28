Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Veterans leading game week prep
Veterans leading game week prep

Tue, 08/28/2018 - 11:39am | Scott Richey

Illinois might have more experienced players than it did a year ago, but the Illini are still a young team with a roster dominated by freshmen and sophomores. Plenty of those young players will play Saturday against Kent State, so the Illini veterans are directing this week's game week preparation.

