Linebackers leading Illini defense
Linebackers leading Illini defense

Wed, 08/29/2018 - 11:12am | Scott Richey

Illinois linebackers Del'Shawn Phillips and Dele Harding (in Lovie Smith replica beard) react to being named two of the Illini's three team captains — along with offensive lineman Nick Allegretti — with Phillips also discussing what's important for the Illinois defense against Kent State and Harding breaking down the next step the group can take this season.

Videographer/Producer: 
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
