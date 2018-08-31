Friday on the Farm at the Champaign Farmers’ Market
Fri, 08/31/2018 - 12:23pm | bzigterman
Each week, ag reporter Ben Zigterman checks out what's going on in the farming community. This week, he interviewed Eric Zarnesky, assistant manager of the Champaign Farmers' Market, about the ugly produce on display this week.
Videographer/Producer:
Ben Zigterman
Loading Video...
