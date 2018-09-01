Better execution key for Illinois offense
Sat, 09/01/2018 - 5:45pm | Scott Richey
Illinois wide receiver Mikey Dudek, running back Reggie Corbin and quarterback AJ Bush Jr. discuss how the Illini got their offense on track in the second half of their 31-24 victory against Kent State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
-
-
-
-
8/29/2018
-
8/28/2018
-
-
-
8/27/2018
-
8/24/2018
-
8/23/2018
-
8/23/2018
-
8/22/2018
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.