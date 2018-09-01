Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Saturday, September 1, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Better execution key for Illinois offense
| Subscribe

Better execution key for Illinois offense

Sat, 09/01/2018 - 5:45pm | Scott Richey

Illinois wide receiver Mikey Dudek, running back Reggie Corbin and quarterback AJ Bush Jr. discuss how the Illini got their offense on track in the second half of their 31-24 victory against Kent State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Videographer/Producer: 
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...