Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Monday, September 3, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Breaking News Dudek lost for the season - again

Cubbie Conversation, Sept. 3, 2018
| Subscribe

Cubbie Conversation, Sept. 3, 2018

Mon, 09/03/2018 - 12:00pm | Mike Goebel

Kris Bryant is back, Javy Baez is playing like an MVP, the starters are lights out and the Cubs hold a 5-game lead on the NL Central. "Joe Maddon has this team rolling and I see no signs of slowing down," says J.J. Lockwood. If you're a Cubs fan, there's nothing to complain about on this Labor Day.

Videographer/Producer: 
The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
Sections (2):News, Local