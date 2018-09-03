Cubbie Conversation, Sept. 3, 2018

Kris Bryant is back, Javy Baez is playing like an MVP, the starters are lights out and the Cubs hold a 5-game lead on the NL Central. "Joe Maddon has this team rolling and I see no signs of slowing down," says J.J. Lockwood. If you're a Cubs fan, there's nothing to complain about on this Labor Day.

Videographer/Producer: The News-Gazette