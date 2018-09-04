Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Stampley has to step up at slot receiver
Tue, 09/04/2018 - 1:12pm | Scott Richey

Centennial grad Dominic Stampley talks about his Illinois debut against Kent State and what Mikey Dudek's injury means for the team and him as a potential replacement before offensive lineman Vederian Lowe breaks down that group's efforts against the Golden Flashes.

Videographer/Producer: 
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
