Improved communication key for Illini defense
Wed, 09/05/2018 - 12:12pm | Scott Richey

Illinois sophomore defensive end Bobby Roundtree and freshman safety Delano Ware (who also discusses making his first career start against Kent State) break down what needs to be different for the Illini defense Saturday against Western Illinois.

Videographer/Producer: 
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
