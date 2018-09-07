VIDEO: Obama visits University of Illinois
Fri, 09/07/2018 - 6:44pm | Anthony Zilis
Follow former president Barack Obama from the airport to the University of Illinois' Foellinger Auditorium to Caffe Paradiso to the UI president's mansion.
Photos and video inside Foellinger Auditorium: Stephen Haas
Photos at Caffe Paradiso: Stephen Haas
Video inside president's mansion: Mary Schenk
Airport video: Ben Zigterman
Photo of Jim Edgar: Robin Scholz
Videographer/Producer:
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
