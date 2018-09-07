Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

VIDEO: Obama visits University of Illinois
Fri, 09/07/2018 - 6:44pm | Anthony Zilis

Follow former president Barack Obama from the airport to the University of Illinois' Foellinger Auditorium to Caffe Paradiso to the UI president's mansion. 

Photos and video inside Foellinger Auditorium: Stephen Haas

Photos at Caffe Paradiso: Stephen Haas

Video inside president's mansion: Mary Schenk

Airport video: Ben Zigterman

Photo of Jim Edgar: Robin Scholz

Videographer/Producer: 
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
