Illini offense found different rhythm to beat WIU

Freshman quarterback M.J. Rivers II breaks down his Illinois debut before senior wide receiver Sam Mays discusses Rivers' performance and the big plays Edwin Carter and the big hit Carter took. Sophomore running back Mike Epstein highlights his place in the Illini run game before Nick Allegretti goes deep on the team's new culture after Illinois topped Western Illinois 34-14 on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium.

Videographer/Producer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette