Cubbie Conversation, Sept. 10, 2018
Cubbie Conversation, Sept. 10, 2018

Mon, 09/10/2018 - 12:20pm | Jim Rossow

Rain, losses, an ugly schedule ... there would seem to be reason to worry if you're a Cubs fan. Hogwash, our expert J.J. Lockwood says. "Talent wins out in the end," he says in today's Cubbie Conversation. "You can't stop this team ... Mother Nature, MLB, no one."

Videographer/Producer: 
The News-Gazette
