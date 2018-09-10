Cubbie Conversation, Sept. 10, 2018
Mon, 09/10/2018 - 12:20pm | Jim Rossow
Rain, losses, an ugly schedule ... there would seem to be reason to worry if you're a Cubs fan. Hogwash, our expert J.J. Lockwood says. "Talent wins out in the end," he says in today's Cubbie Conversation. "You can't stop this team ... Mother Nature, MLB, no one."
Videographer/Producer:
The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
-
-
9/10/2018
-
9/3/2018
-
8/27/2018
-
8/20/2018
-
8/13/2018
-
8/6/2018
-
7/23/2018
-
7/16/2018
-
7/9/2018
-
7/2/2018
-
6/25/2018
-
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.