More offense might be necessary for Illini this weekend
Tue, 09/11/2018 - 1:28pm | Scott Richey
Illinois wide receiver Sam Mays discusses taking on a larger role and the need for the Illini offense to start faster against South Florida. Then running back Mike Epstein discusses his better burst and fit in the offense before quarterback M.J. Rivers II talks about his comfort level in the offense and the challenge of the USF defense.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
9/10/2018
9/3/2018
