Illini defense will be tested by USF
Wed, 09/12/2018 - 12:42pm | Scott Richey

Illinois defensive lineman Jamal Woods discusses the Illini's improved run defense last week and the importance of an even better performance Saturday against South Florida before safety Michael Marchese breaks down the challenge the Bulls — and quarterback Blake Barnett — will present and how the Illini walk-ons have played.

