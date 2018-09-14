Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Friday on the Farm with D.K. Lee
Friday on the Farm with D.K. Lee

Fri, 09/14/2018 - 12:46pm | bzigterman

Each week, ag reporter Ben Zigterman checks out what's going on in the farming community. This week, he interviewed D.K. Lee, a University of Illinois associate professor, about a $5 million grant he and others received to study different varieties of switchgrass and how they can be optimized for biofuel.

