Friday on the Farm with D.K. Lee
Fri, 09/14/2018 - 12:46pm | bzigterman
Each week, ag reporter Ben Zigterman checks out what's going on in the farming community. This week, he interviewed D.K. Lee, a University of Illinois associate professor, about a $5 million grant he and others received to study different varieties of switchgrass and how they can be optimized for biofuel.
Videographer/Producer:
Ben Zigterman
Loading Video...
-
-
9/14/2018
-
-
-
8/24/2018
-
8/17/2018
-
-
7/27/2018
-
7/20/2018
-
7/13/2018
-
6/29/2018
-
6/22/2018
-
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.