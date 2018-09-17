Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Monday, September 17, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Crime Stoppers: John Deere theft
| Subscribe

Crime Stoppers: John Deere theft

Mon, 09/17/2018 - 11:41am | Anthony Zilis

On the morning of Thursday, Sept. 13, officers were sent to AHW LLC, the John Deere dealership at 314 N. Cottonwood Road. The learned that the night before, someone forced entry to the property and stole a white 2012 Chevrolet Silverado delivery truck with the name "John Deere" and initials "AHW" on the side. Also stolen was a green John Deere Gator utility vehicle.

Videographer/Producer: 
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
Sections (2):News, Local