Crime Stoppers: John Deere theft

On the morning of Thursday, Sept. 13, officers were sent to AHW LLC, the John Deere dealership at 314 N. Cottonwood Road. The learned that the night before, someone forced entry to the property and stole a white 2012 Chevrolet Silverado delivery truck with the name "John Deere" and initials "AHW" on the side. Also stolen was a green John Deere Gator utility vehicle.

Videographer/Producer: Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette