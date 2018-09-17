Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Cubbie Conversation, Sept. 17, 2018
Mon, 09/17/2018 - 12:06pm | Jim Rossow

The offense struggles continue. But at 87-62, the Cubs remain on track to win their division. 'We're in good shape,' our J.J. Lockwood says. Just think how good it'll be if, say, Kris Bryant finally hits another home run.

