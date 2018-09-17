Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Tuesday, September 18, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Penn State offense will be a challenge
| Subscribe

Penn State offense will be a challenge

Mon, 09/17/2018 - 6:12pm | Scott Richey

Illinois defensive coordinator Hardy Nickerson talks his group's growth, the importance of takeaways and the challenge Trace McSorley and the Penn State offense will present Friday night at Memorial Stadium.

Videographer/Producer: 
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...