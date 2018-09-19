Champaign Central at Centennial girls' swim and dive highlights
Wed, 09/19/2018 - 7:00am | Colin Likas
Video highlights from a girls' swimming and diving meet between Champaign Central and Centennial on Sept. 18, 2018, at Unit 4 Pool, with post-event reaction from Maroons coach Katie VanHootegem and athlete Maddie Hieser, as well as Chargers coach Courtney Lehmann and athlete Lizzie Gile.
Videographer/Producer:
Colin Likas
