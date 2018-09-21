Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Friday on the Farm with Mike Kuhns
Fri, 09/21/2018 - 12:00pm | bzigterman

Each week, ag reporter Ben Zigterman checks out what's going on in the farming community. This week, he interviewed Mike Kuhns, office manager at the Thomasboro Premier Cooperative grain elevator, about how this year's harvest is looking.

Ben Zigterman
