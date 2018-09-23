VIDEO: Behind the scenes of an Illini football radio broadcast
Sun, 09/23/2018 - 7:00am | Anthony Zilis
Go behind the scenes with the broadcast team from the Fighting Illini Radio Network, including the WDWS crew, for the Illinois football team's game against South Florida at Soldier Field.
Radio highlights courtesy Learfield and Illinois Athletics.
Videographer/Producer:
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
-
-
-
9/22/2018
-
9/17/2018
-
9/17/2018
-
9/17/2018
-
9/15/2018
-
9/15/2018
-
9/12/2018
-
-
-
9/10/2018
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.