Sunday, September 23, 2018

VIDEO: Behind the scenes of an Illini football radio broadcast
VIDEO: Behind the scenes of an Illini football radio broadcast

Sun, 09/23/2018 - 7:00am | Anthony Zilis

Go behind the scenes with the broadcast team from the Fighting Illini Radio Network, including the WDWS crew, for the Illinois football team's game against South Florida at Soldier Field.

Radio highlights courtesy Learfield and Illinois Athletics.

Videographer/Producer: 
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
