Cubbie Conversation, Sept. 24, 2018

Entering the final week of the regular season and the Cubs' magic number is down to 5. There's good news (Kyle Hendricks pitching well again) and bad (Kris Bryant's injury, Addison Russell's personal problems) on the North Side, says J.J. Lockwood. "We are in great shape," says our resident Cubs expert, who's looking forward to toasting a division title soon.

Videographer/Producer: The News-Gazette