Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Wednesday, September 26, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Bye week came at opportune time
| Subscribe

Bye week came at opportune time

Wed, 09/26/2018 - 3:30pm | Scott Richey

Illinois defensive tackle Tymir Oliver and linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips discuss how the Illini used the bye week to reset and get refreshed along with what improvements the defense has to make moving forward.

Videographer/Producer: 
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...