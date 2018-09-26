Bye week came at opportune time
Wed, 09/26/2018 - 3:30pm | Scott Richey
Illinois defensive tackle Tymir Oliver and linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips discuss how the Illini used the bye week to reset and get refreshed along with what improvements the defense has to make moving forward.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
-
-
-
9/26/2018
-
9/26/2018
-
-
9/22/2018
-
9/17/2018
-
9/17/2018
-
9/17/2018
-
9/15/2018
-
9/15/2018
-
9/12/2018
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.