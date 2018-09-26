Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Illini focused on next step during bye
Wed, 09/26/2018 - 1:41pm | Scott Richey

Illinois coach Lovie Smith breaks down what the bye week has meant to his team, the decisions to be made on redshirts heading into the fifth game of the season and provides an update on defensive lineman Jamal Woods.

Videographer/Producer: 
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
