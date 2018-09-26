Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Wednesday, September 26, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Illinois offense still a work in progress
| Subscribe

Illinois offense still a work in progress

Wed, 09/26/2018 - 2:28pm | Scott Richey

Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith gives an update on quarterback AJ Bush Jr., breaks down the growth he'd like to see in his offense and discusses both redshirting and recruiting.

Videographer/Producer: 
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...