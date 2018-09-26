Illinois offense still a work in progress
Wed, 09/26/2018 - 2:28pm | Scott Richey
Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith gives an update on quarterback AJ Bush Jr., breaks down the growth he'd like to see in his offense and discusses both redshirting and recruiting.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
-
-
-
9/26/2018
-
9/26/2018
-
-
9/22/2018
-
9/17/2018
-
9/17/2018
-
9/17/2018
-
9/15/2018
-
9/15/2018
-
9/12/2018
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.