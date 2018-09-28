Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Friday on the Farm with Michael Bush
Fri, 09/28/2018 - 12:55pm | bzigterman

Each week, ag reporter Ben Zigterman checks out what's going on in the farming community. This week, he interviewed Michael Bush, location manager at the Bondville Premier Cooperative grain elevator, about how the weather is affecting harvest.

Videographer/Producer: 
Ben Zigterman
