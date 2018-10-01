Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Consistent offense Illini's goal
Mon, 10/01/2018 - 7:12pm | Scott Richey

Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith highlights what he'd like to see from his group after the bye week, discusses the Illini's quarterback situation and breaks down the challenge of the Rutgers defense.

