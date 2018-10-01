Crime Stoppers: Retail theft
Mon, 10/01/2018 - 11:48am | Anthony Zilis
Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance regarding a retail theft at Village Pantry.
Those with information contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com or through the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters are always kept anonymous.
Videographer/Producer:
The News-Gazette
