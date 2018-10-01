Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Cubbie Conversation, Oct. 1, 2018
Cubbie Conversation, Oct. 1, 2018

Mon, 10/01/2018 - 12:00pm | Mike Goebel

Welcome to October — where the Cubs will play in Game 163 against the Brewers. It's win or go ... to the wild card game. It's an electric atmosphere at Wrigley Field, where J.J. Lockwood hopes to watch the Cubs clinch the NL Central title this afternoon.

