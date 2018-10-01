Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Illinois defense stressing limiting big plays
Mon, 10/01/2018 - 7:29pm | Scott Richey

Illinois defensive coordinator Hardy Nickerson breaks down what he's seen from his team through four games, his defensive line's ability to deflect passes and how the Rutgers' offense will present a challenge Saturday.

Videographer/Producer: 
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
