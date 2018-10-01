Illinois defense stressing limiting big plays
Mon, 10/01/2018 - 7:29pm | Scott Richey
Illinois defensive coordinator Hardy Nickerson breaks down what he's seen from his team through four games, his defensive line's ability to deflect passes and how the Rutgers' offense will present a challenge Saturday.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
