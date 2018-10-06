Illinois sees hard work pay off in win
Sat, 10/06/2018 - 5:08pm | Scott Richey
Illinois running back Reggie Corbin and offensive lineman Nick Allegretti discuss the importance of Saturday's 38-17 win at Rutgers, while quarterback AJ Bush Jr. breaks down the Illini offense that can still do more.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
-
-
10/6/2018
-
-
-
10/1/2018
-
10/1/2018
-
-
9/26/2018
-
9/26/2018
-
-
9/22/2018
-
9/17/2018
-
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.