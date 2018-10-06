Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Illinois sees hard work pay off in win
Illinois sees hard work pay off in win

Sat, 10/06/2018 - 5:08pm | Scott Richey

Illinois running back Reggie Corbin and offensive lineman Nick Allegretti discuss the importance of Saturday's 38-17 win at Rutgers, while quarterback AJ Bush Jr. breaks down the Illini offense that can still do more.

Videographer/Producer: 
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
