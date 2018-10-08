Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Cubbie Conversation, Oct. 8, 2018
Mon, 10/08/2018 - 12:10pm | Jim Rossow

Our Cubs expert, J.J. Lockwood, is working through depression after the early exit. But 2019 offers hope. 'This team will look significantly different,' he says in the season finale of Cubbie Conversation. 'We'll be the favorites in '19.'

