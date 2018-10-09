Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Balanced offense still Illinois' goal
Balanced offense still Illinois' goal

Tue, 10/09/2018 - 12:35pm | Scott Richey

Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith discusses the Illini's top 15 run game, the need for improved passing with AJ Bush Jr.'s return, the impact Trenard Davis has made and the challenge Illinois will face Saturday against the Purdue defense.

Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
